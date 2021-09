What does a spy thriller about a Russian Jewish espionage agent have to do with standup comedy? Not much, unless you're talking with S. Lee Manning. The author of Trojan Horse and its forthcoming sequel, Nerve Attack, has led a life full of her own sort of intrigue. During her career as an attorney, Manning was instrumental in helping abolish the death penalty in New Jersey. At age 68, she decided to become a full-time novelist. Her first novel about spy Kolya Petrov was praised by Kirkus and short-listed for an award from thriller conference Killer Nashville. Adding another feather to her cap, Elmore resident Manning took up writing and performing standup comedy in 2019, after attending classes at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO