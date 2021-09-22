Observations on short term rentals…

Platforms like Airbnb, its lesser known rival Vrbo, and increasingly prevalent independent listings, provide a relatively simple way for property owners to use their idle properties to make extra money renting their properties to vacationers and other short–term guests. Many entrepreneurs also buy properties for this express purpose. This can be a profitable endeavor for the right property, in the right location. Hosts using Airbnb alone saw 50,430 guests at their rental properties in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2019, up from the 36,000 for the same period in 2018.
