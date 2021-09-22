Observations on short term rentals…

Salida City Council will host their regular meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. on September 21. Items on the agenda including the first reading of Ordinance 2021-15: An Ordinance of the City Council for the City of Salida, Colorado Amending Chapter Six and Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code Concerning Short Term Rentals. As part of a series of actions to address the current workforce housing shortage, City Council has instructed staff to identify steps to help retain the existing supply of long-term housing. Short-term rental (STR) units have been shown in various studies to have both direct and indirect impacts on the availability of long-term housing as well as housing affordability.

