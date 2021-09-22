CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Observations on short term rentals…

By Harbor Light News Staff
 5 days ago

With regard to the article concerning short-term rentals (Harbor Light Newspaper Sept. 15, 2021), first of all, “businesses” do not belong in areas zoned residential. Probably the most important distinction is the difference betw...

Related
Fronteras Desk

What Arizona Could Learn From Palm Springs' Short-Term Rental Rules

A bill that would have allowed cities a few more ways to regulate the short-term rental market died in the Arizona Legislature this year. The measure was supported by the industry but not by many city leaders, who argued it did not give them enough authority to deal with issues arising from these properties.
ARIZONA STATE
nny360.com

Business Law Column: Legal considerations for short–term rentals

Platforms like Airbnb, its lesser known rival Vrbo, and increasingly prevalent independent listings, provide a relatively simple way for property owners to use their idle properties to make extra money renting their properties to vacationers and other short–term guests. Many entrepreneurs also buy properties for this express purpose. This can be a profitable endeavor for the right property, in the right location. Hosts using Airbnb alone saw 50,430 guests at their rental properties in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2019, up from the 36,000 for the same period in 2018.
LAW
The Post and Courier

North Charleston considers its first short-term rental regulations

NORTH CHARLESTON — The state's third-largest city could soon be the latest to adopt rules around short-term rentals, as officials seek some control over an industry that has operated with little oversight since its inception. North Charleston's Planning Commission voted 6-2 on Sept. 13 to recommend approving regulations for short-term...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge officials debrief after intense Town Council meeting that approved a short-term rental cap on 1st reading

Three days following an intense Town Council meeting, the town of Breckenridge’s elected officials once again met for a work session meeting to debrief about its nonexempt short-term rental cap, which passed on first reading Tuesday, Sept. 14. During Tuesday’s meeting, elected officials and town staff heard five hours’ worth of public comment that largely opposed the move, and officials used their work session Friday, Sept. 17, to discuss some of the suggestions introduced by community members.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Proposed Breckenridge short-term rental cap is haphazard

The current proposal to cap the issuance of short-term rental licenses is a haphazard attempt to address multiple individual interests. The proposal is expected to reduce the number of revenue-generating tourists, reduce nuisance complaints and somehow increase long-term rental housing. Rather than achieving the goals of the Breckenridge Town Council,...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida City Council To Host First Reading of Ordinance Regarding Short Term Rentals

Salida City Council will host their regular meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. on September 21. Items on the agenda including the first reading of Ordinance 2021-15: An Ordinance of the City Council for the City of Salida, Colorado Amending Chapter Six and Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code Concerning Short Term Rentals. As part of a series of actions to address the current workforce housing shortage, City Council has instructed staff to identify steps to help retain the existing supply of long-term housing. Short-term rental (STR) units have been shown in various studies to have both direct and indirect impacts on the availability of long-term housing as well as housing affordability.
SALIDA, CO
azbigmedia.com

How short-term rental owners can prepare for regulatory changes

With travel picking up again in fits and starts, short-term rental hosts are fully engaged to capitalize on the excitement. But in the rush to attain some semblance of new normalcy, it’s important that owners take a moment to understand new efforts to enforce marketplace legislation around lodging, lest they trip into the myriad regulatory and compliance-related potholes that are popping up nationwide.
ADVOCACY
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Planning Commission to discuss short-term rental overlay zones Thursday

Steamboat Springs Planning Commission members will hold a nonvoting discussion Thursday where they would recommend establishing zones restricting or prohibiting short-term rentals, known as overlay zones. Those interested in watching the meeting or commenting via Zoom may join at Zoom.us/j/93453387449. The meeting comes after Steamboat Springs City Council held a...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Time running out to block short term rentals in Long Beach neighborhoods

The inaugural application period for Long Beach residents to block future short-term rentals in their neighborhoods ends in about two weeks, approximately five months after the city’s regulations on properties used for vacation spots went into effect. The Long Beach City Council passed laws regulating short-term rentals for the first...
LONG BEACH, CA
Summit Daily News

Dillon shoots down emergency short-term rental moratorium

The Dillon Town Council unanimously voted against placing a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental licenses in town during its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21. The town had an emergency ordinance on the agenda, which would have established a moratorium on new short-term rental licenses in town between Sept. 29 and April 30, 2022. The topic was broached in part due to recent legislation passed by Summit County and the town of Breckenridge.
DILLON, CO
Tri-Town News

Howell Township Council adopts ordinance banning short-term rentals

HOWELL – The members of the Howell Township Council have adopted an ordinance that prohibits the short-term rental of housing units and amenities, prohibits the advertisement of rentals and and amends penalties for violations. During a meeting on Sept. 14, Mayor Theresa Berger, Deputy Mayor Thomas Russo, Councilman John Bonevich,...
HOWELL, NJ
skyhinews.com

Despite an overwhelming amount of pushback, Summit County Commissioners approve a temporary short-term rental license moratorium

Breckenridge isn’t the only local entity that is restricting short-term rental licenses. Starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Summit County’s temporary short-term rental license moratorium takes effect, effectively putting a ban on new licenses in unincorporated areas of the county for the next 90 days. The county began seriously...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Allowed, restricted or prohibited: Steamboat Planning Commission weighs in on rules about short-term rentals

In a four-hour work session Thursday, Steamboat Springs Planning Commission held the first of several discussions focused on where short-term rentals could potentially be restricted and what rules would apply in areas where they are allowed. Commissioners heard public comment from more than a dozen community members, including property managers...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

