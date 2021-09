Roma coach Jose Mourinho says his players must be more forceful in games after their defeat at Hellas Verona. It marked their first loss since Mourinho's appointment. He said after the 3-2 reverse: "Sometimes the statistics come out with values that do not translate reality well. A non-dangerous shot is counted as a shot, this is a somewhat crude statistic. We didn't play well, we didn't play badly: an untouchable attitude, but we must have more personality to understand the difficult moment of the match. We had a reaction, wrong and too emotional, but the reaction was there. The players were impeccable in this.

