Apple iPad Mini 6 - 2021
The iPad mini 6 2021 is the small-but-powerful iPad we needed. If the 6th-generation iPad mini had the same $399 starting price as the previous model, it would be a no-brainer upgrade. Sure, that extra $100 does get you a lot, but if your 2019 iPad mini is still going strong, the higher price of the 2021 model may be too great. But for those who have a hole in their lives where a small tablet could fit, you (still) can’t get better than the iPad mini.www.techspot.com
Comments / 0