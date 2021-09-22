CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple iPad Mini 6 - 2021

TechSpot
TechSpot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The iPad mini 6 2021 is the small-but-powerful iPad we needed. If the 6th-generation iPad mini had the same $399 starting price as the previous model, it would be a no-brainer upgrade. Sure, that extra $100 does get you a lot, but if your 2019 iPad mini is still going strong, the higher price of the 2021 model may be too great. But for those who have a hole in their lives where a small tablet could fit, you (still) can’t get better than the iPad mini.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Bay News 9

Apple unveils iPhone 13, redesigned iPad Mini, other devices

Apple unveiled its latest line of devices Tuesday, including iPhone 13, which will include a more powerful chip, longer battery life and a “Cinematic Mode” for smart, high-quality video production. What You Need To Know. Apple unveiled its latest line of devices Tuesday, including iPhone 13, which will include a...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad Mini#Engadget#Promotion#Theguardian#Techradar#Techcrunch#Og
imore.com

Apple's smart camera feature took Center Stage for new iPad and iPad mini

Apple has announced a redesigned iPad mini and 9th generation iPad. Each new iPad supports the company's Center Stage smart camera feature. Today's updates brings Center Stage to all but one of the iPad lineup. Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the prerecorded event, the company announced...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
iPad
Neowin

Apple unveils all new iPad and iPad Mini with better processors

Apple has unveiled a new iPad and iPad Mini at its September 2021 event today. The new iPad and iPad Mini come with the new A13 Bionic and A15 Bionic processors respectively to boost the performance of the devices. The processors deliver a 20% speed boost for the iPad’s CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine processing while the iPad Mini’s CPU performance is increased by 40% and its GPU processing is 80% faster, ensuring you can run more demanding apps and games.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple releases a whopping three new accessories for iPad and iPad mini

While Apple's flagship iPhone and Apple Watch devices are receiving a veritable flotilla of new accessories, the humble ninth-generation iPad gets only one while the redesigned iPad mini nets two. Quietly announced in an update to Apple's website after the unveiling of iPad and iPad mini, Apple is limiting first-party...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

New iPad and Mini: Apple unveils update to its cheapest and smallest tablets

Apple has updated its entry-level iPad and iPad Mini, with a whole range of improvements.The cheapest iPad is also the most popular, proving especially popular with schools.The new version of the tablet keeps the traditional design of the old iPad, with its TouchID button in the bottom and rounded edges at the side. As such, it is still distinct from the iPad Air and Pro, both of which have integrated the new design with flatter sides.On the inside, however, the new iPad – which is named only iPad, in contrast to those other versions – will have vastly improved performance, Apple...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Comment: The star of yesterday’s Apple event was the new iPad mini

If I had to write a brutally honest headline for yesterday’s Apple event, it would be: Apple announces exciting new iPad mini (alongside worthwhile updates to Watch and iPhone). It’s not that the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 updates were uninteresting. Indeed, Apple has successfully sold me a...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13’s brighter display, longer battery life and powerful cameras make it the best iPhone for the money. But we wish it had faster charging and the iPhone 13 Pro’s adaptive 120Hz display. By The Verge on September 21, 2021 90. I think it’s all too easy to look...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple iPad mini 2021 review: The sharpest pocket-sized tablet yet

Dear iPad, this isn’t an easy thing to say, but I’ve met another and I think they might be the one. You were great, and I hope we’ll stay friends but my heart is taken. It’s not you, it’s me…The latest Apple tablet, the new iPad mini, has just been revealed and it has a super-fast processor, a display with the highest pixel density of any iPad, and 5G connectivity, which last year’s iPad air can’t match. If you thought the day of the small-screen tablet had been dispatched by big-display smartphones, think again.The new iPad mini is smaller and...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 13 Mini iOS 15 Firmware Update

IOS 15 is packed with new features that help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world, and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before. What's New:. FaceTime. Spatial audio makes people’s voices sound like they’re coming from the direction...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy