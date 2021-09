Kingsville native Debbie Chapa-Brannon shines as the Houston Texans football team’s most famous fan. Chapa-Brannon has attended over 100 U.S. games and also international games. She is featured in commercials and videos since she became a Texans fan enthusiast 20 years ago. She participates with the Texans’ charitable projects. Her image is on T-shirts and there is a Texans’ fan trivia question about her. Chapa-Brannon is televised at football games. Some people want a picture with her, and fans ask for autographs. She said she likes to take photos with anyone that asks because “it’s all about spreading the love of our Houston Texans.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO