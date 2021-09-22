CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Federal Employee Appeals Board Nominees Preview How They Will Reduce Case Backlog, Handle Vaccine Mandate Challenges

By Eric Katz
GovExec.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s nominees to run the Merit Systems Protection Board promised during a confirmation hearing Wednesday to act quickly to reduce an unprecedented backlog of cases involving agency personnel decisions and acknowledged they anticipate an onslaught of appeals involving COVID-19 vaccine mandates. MSPB lost its only Senate-confirmed board member in...

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
GovExec.com

How Will the Religious Exemption to the Federal Employee COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Work?

The federal government’s efforts to ensure that its workforce is fully protected from COVID-19, as employees return to the office amid the surge in Delta variant cases, have proceeded in fits and starts, culminating with President Biden’s September 9 executive order requiring “COVID-19 vaccination for all federal employees, subject to such exceptions as required by law.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
James Lankford
Person
Rob Portman
philosophynews.com

Federal Vaccine Mandate

The Biden regime has mandated that all employees working for employers with over 100 workers must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. All employees at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid must be fully vaccinated. This does raise some moral issues. While some employers had already implemented their own vaccination and testing requirements, this changes the situation. It is one thing for an employer to impose requirements on their employees and another for the federal government to use its coercive power to compel employers to compel their employees to get vaccinated or tested. Since I have already written about the ethics of employers requiring vaccination, I will focus on the ethics of the state requiring employers to require vaccination or testing. I will leave the legality of the mandate to the lawyers. Determining the ethics of the mandate is a matter of sorting out the legitimate limits of the coercive power of the state. That is, what the state has the moral right (or perhaps even obligation) to use its power to acc0mplish. The evaluation should be done in a consistent and principled manner, as opposed to (for example) deciding based on what one happens to mad about at a given moment. Aside from the anarchists, most political theorists agree that a basic function of the state is to protect its citizens from harm. For those who value liberty, the actions taken in support of security need to be weighed against the cost of the imposition. While there are many ways to approach this, a basic utilitarian approach is generally a sensible starting point. In the case of Biden’s mandate, the idea would be to weigh its harms and costs against its benefits in protecting citizens. This approach is obviously nothing new. To illustrate, after 9/11 and after almost every terrorist incident since then, the United States has purported to act to increase security against terrorism. These always come with the cost of increased. . .
U.S. POLITICS
benefitspro.com

How will the federal vaccine/testing mandate impact self-funded group health plans?

On September 9th, President Biden addressed the nation, announcing a six-point COVID-19 action plan to combat the current surge in COVID-19 cases, largely driven by the Delta variant. The plan includes a series of executive orders and instructions to federal agencies. In addition to requiring most federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated with no testing alternative, the plan calls for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to issue a rule mandating that health care workers in most health care facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid funding get vaccinated.
U.S. POLITICS
GovExec.com

Potential Traps for Federal Contractors with the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

On September 9 President Biden issued an executive order that required federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He also asked the Labor Department to issue an emergency rule requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any unvaccinated workers to produce a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week. There are many lingering questions about the details of the mandates and more guidance on the executive order is expected on Friday, but one thing is clear: implementation will be far from simple and contractors should take steps to prepare.
U.S. POLITICS
GovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: HHS Watchdog Nominee Testifies; Union Calls For Vaccine Mandate at All Points of Entry

On Wednesday morning, Christi Grimm, who is performing the duties of Health and Human Services Department inspector general, testified before a Senate committee regarding her nomination to be the permanent watchdog. During a briefing in April 2020, then-President Trump attacked the findings of a report her office issued about the vast shortages of medical equipment and supplies early in the coronavirus pandemic at hospitals nationwide as well as questioned Grimm's credibility. He then announced on May 1, 2020, his intent to nominate Jason Weida, Boston-based assistant U.S. attorney, to be HHS watchdog, but President Biden nominated Grimm for the job.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Employees#Employee Morale#Homeland Security#Vaccinations#Mspb#Senate#Republicans#The Interior Department#Opm
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Orders Could Collide with State Mandate Limits (1)

President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates set up a conundrum for employers in places where state law limits their ability to require Covid-19 shots for their workers—placing businesses squarely between those kinds of prohibitions and the likely-superseding federal authority, leaving them prime targets for litigation no matter what they do.
PHARMACEUTICALS
federalnewsnetwork.com

The federal employee vaccination mandate has launched fresh arguments in Congress

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Senate returns to work today as questions hover over the $3.5 trillion spending bill sought by most Democrats. Republican members are also questioning the Biden administration’s order that all federal employees become vaccinated against COVID-19. For a look ahead, WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
hudsonvalley360.com

Judge tosses COVID vax mandate restraining order

A U.S. district judge dismissed nine state security guards’ request Thursday for a temporary restraining order against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that goes into effect Monday for state health workers who directly work with patients. Nine downstate members of the State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association filed a lawsuit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Lawsuits Fighting OSHA Covid-19 Vaccine Standard May Not Matter

President Biden surprised private-sector employers when he directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue a new emergency temporary standard (ETS), that would require employers with 100 or more employees to mandate that all their employees either become fully vaccinated or undergo weekly Covid-19 testing. To date, the proposal...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy