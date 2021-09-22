Branches, cash and cards? Get out of here!
I’ve been presenting and writing about the end of branches, cash and cards for twenty years:. To be clear, I’m not saying they’re dead. I’ve been saying their role is replaced by the network and digitalisation. Digitalisation is the core, and these old physical forms of transacting and paying are now peripheral. It’s been clear that digitalisation would replace branches, cash and cards with apps and tokens for years. I said years ago that MasterCard should rename themselves MasterChip. Well, now it’s happening.thefinanser.com
Comments / 0