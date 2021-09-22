CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Branches, cash and cards? Get out of here!

thefinanser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been presenting and writing about the end of branches, cash and cards for twenty years:. To be clear, I’m not saying they’re dead. I’ve been saying their role is replaced by the network and digitalisation. Digitalisation is the core, and these old physical forms of transacting and paying are now peripheral. It’s been clear that digitalisation would replace branches, cash and cards with apps and tokens for years. I said years ago that MasterCard should rename themselves MasterChip. Well, now it’s happening.

thefinanser.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefinanser.com

Why do we need banks and branches?

For years, people have argued that you need branches to serve customers for more complex transactions: to serve people who are uncomfortable with digital access; to serve young people getting their first mortgage; to serve retailers and small businesses with their cash needs; and so on and so forth. Baloney.
ECONOMY
CreditCards.com

How to choose a cash back credit card

How do cash back cards compare and which is right for you? If you’re shopping for a cash back card, here’s everything you need to know. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
CREDITS & LOANS
Eagle Newspapers

Keys to Financial Wellness: What Is a Cash Rewards Credit Card?

If you’ve used a rewards credit card, you know the drill: After you buy something with the card, points appear in your account. You can then redeem those points for a plane ticket, a gift card, or some other prize. A cash rewards credit card is similar in that it rewards you for making purchases, except that the rewards are in dollars, not points, and can be redeemed for cash back.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#Masterchip#Nordics#Head Office
The State Journal

Money on the brain: Debit cards for kids may be convenient but here's why cash is better

I’ve seen lots of ads lately for debit cards for kids. One that caught my eye the other day is issued by Mastercard. It’s called “Greenlight”. Greenlight’s website boasts, “With the Greenlight debit card and app, kids earn money through chores, set savings goals, spend wisely and invest. Parents set flexible controls and get real-time notifications every time their kids spend money.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
milestomemories.com

Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card Review

The Chase Ink Business Cash is among the best value cards around currently. It comes with no annual fee, a compelling welcome offer, and 5X bonus categories. For that reason it sits high in our wallet. It even ranks among our “best no annual fee credit cards“. In this Chase Ink Business Cash credit card review, we’ll take a look at the card and why it is a winner for many business owners.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Record-Journal

Wallingford business owners branch out into amusements

WALLINGFORD — Shane Moses Corujo grew up receiving assistance from social welfare programs and his wife Maria Celeste Tapia came to the United States from Argentina in 2009 looking for a better quality of life. While the couple has faced many struggles, they are now the owners of two businesses...
WALLINGFORD, CT
GOBankingRates

21 Perks of Direct Deposit

With electronic statements, online banking and mobile apps, paper paychecks can seem oddly out of place. Out of all American workers, 94% choose to receive paychecks by direct deposit, according to...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Moonpig delivers sales forecast hike as demand remains strong

Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook as it said demand for online cards remains strong despite coronavirus restrictions lifting.The group said it expects sales of between around £270 million and £285 million for the year to April 30 thanks to “strong” trading in the year so far.It had previously forecast sales of between £250 million and £260 million.The performance would mark a steep fall on the £368.2 million revenues notched up in the previous financial year when lockdowns sent trading soaring, though still a marked rise on pre-pandemic levels.Moonpig – which floated on the stock market in February –...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy