NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

Following a year (and then some) with very little control, consumers are craving flexibility and transparency from the businesses they engage with. As they experience the convenience of e-commerce, shoppers today can seamlessly jump across channels by browsing in-person, then buying online or switching devices mid-search. In fact, bounce rates on social media have risen 14% since Q2 of 2020, and abandoned cart percentages climbed as high as 65% on desktop and 81% on mobile in the last year, according to Kibo’s Ecommerce Quarterly Benchmark report.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO