Boston Press Having a Field Day with Comments from Tom Brady's Dad

Tom Brady’s dad throws lots of shade on Belichick and the Patriots... Pappa Brady spoke to Boston sportswriter/content provider Tom Curran on his "Patriots Talk Podcast" released yesterday. With the Patriots scheduled to play Brady and the Buccaneers a week from Sunday, Tommy Sr. is giving the press plenty to talk about and lots of clickbait stories (like this one) that will keep writers, bloggers, and talking-heads busy stirring it up prior to Tom's return to New England in a different uniform.

