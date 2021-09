Some of country music’s greatest legends – Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson, and Garth Brooks, among others – have gay women to thank for their success. This unsung force of creativity gets a voice in a new documentary, “Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music.” The film reveals personal stories of gay country singer-songwriters who cloaked their sexuality in order to remain in an industry not known for its inclusiveness. “Invisible” screens Sept. 25 as part of the festival Out on Film. The documentary’s director T.J. Parsell, along with festival director Jim Farmer joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about the new film and the extraordinary stories it brings to light.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO