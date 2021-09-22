CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Baseball with a uniquely French flavor | Mann Overboard

By Bill Mann
Port Townsend Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the World Series approaching, I miss baseball — in French, that is. Le lanceur est sur le monticule. Il lance la balle… (The pitcher is on the mound. He throws the ball). It was unique covering baseball as a young, French-speaking sportswriter in Montreal, where Les Expos played until...

www.ptleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Rediscover British Columbia’s unique blend of world flavors

After a year and a half of staycations and local day trips, many people are ready to revisit some favorite places and discover new adventures. Fortunately, there’s an exciting international destination just a three-hour drive from Seattle: British Columbia. Despite being so close, B.C. feels like it’s a world away....
SEATTLE, WA
micechat.com

Yesterland: The Wave… of American Flavors

The Wave isn’t really in the basement. It just seems that way, especially if you arrive by monorail. From the majestic Grand Canyon Concourse on the 4th floor, take a long escalator ride down to the first floor. There’s a high-quality, full-service restaurant experience waiting for you. Read the YESTERLAND...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
CBS New York

New York Landmarks Lit In Gold In Honor Of Gold Star Families Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a special message in light at Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, the Kosciuszko Bridge and the World Trade Center on Sunday. Those New York City landmarks were illuminated in gold in honor of Gold Star Families Day. Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered 13 locations across New York state to honor the families of military members who have been killed in action. The families of our fallen men and women in uniform understand the true and painful price of freedom — coping with loss and unspeakable grief. Today, on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, we recognize their enduring pain and honor their resilience. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021 President Joe Biden tweeted, “We recognize their enduring pain and honor their resilience.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Celebrating the unique flavors of Hispanic cuisine

(BPT) - Hispanic Heritage Month offers an ideal opportunity to celebrate Hispanic contributions to the U.S., inviting everyone to explore the unique art, music, talent, innovation — and food — that has enriched the American experience. These vital cultural influences come from regions spanning Mexico, Central and South America to...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
George Harrison
Port Townsend Leader

Karen Baker

Karen Baker, my mother, was born in Korsor, Denmark on Oct. 10, 1919. She died on Aug. 4, 2021 in Port Townsend, Washington, almost reaching her 102nd birthday. She was the third child of six children. Her childhood was a happy one with parents who encouraged each child to pursue their individual interests. For my mother this included gymnastics, rowing on a crew team and being an enthusiastic member of what was then called the Girl Guides. She survived two childhood epidemics in which she contracted diphtheria and spinal meningitis at a time when there were no antibiotics. Her nickname as a child and still used by all of her Danish relatives was “Ralle.”
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
CBS New York

Global Citizen Live Returns To Central Park For Star-Studded Concert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A concert for a cause brought celebrities, local leaders and even royalty to Central Park on Saturday. Global Citizen Live featured no shortage of stars, raising awareness for humanitarian causes. Concertgoers and organizers say it’s so great to be back in Central Park supporting important causes after last year’s was virtual only. Sixty thousand people were expected to be in attendance on the Great Lawn on Saturday. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, the massive concert kicked off with some of the biggest names in the music industry donating their time and talent. One of the first to hit the stage was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#French#Il Lance La Balle#Les Expos#The Washington Nationals#Y#Pacific Eyecare#Marine#Kiro#Abc#Jefferson Clallam#Anti Vaxxers#Unvaxxed#Covid#Canadian#The L A Times#Gop#Montreal Gazette#Oakland Tribune#Usa Today
AFP

'Shang-Chi' leads N. America box office for fourth week

Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Fourth went to Universal's slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.
MOVIES
meatpoultry.com

Heating up flavor

It was back in January 2014 when Burger King debuted its first spicy chicken sandwich. This fiery take on its original chicken sandwich featured a white meat fillet lightly breaded and seasoned with a blend of cayenne and black pepper. To develop this spicy twist to the classic sandwich, the innovation team sought out taste profiles that were both bold and full of flavor. They looked at peppers across the spectrum, from the mild poblano to the blazing hot ghost pepper. They determined that the cayenne and black pepper delivered the perfect level of heat without overpowering the sandwich’s flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Port Townsend Leader

Shirley Isobel Porter

Educator and community stalwart. Shirley Porter was born in Seattle on June 1, 1930. Her mother, Bernice Watson, grew up in Michigan, and was teaching school in 1928 when she married Bailey Turner Tolle, a native of Kentucky. They had to conceal the marriage until the end of the school year for the sake of her job. They then set off for California in a Model T, making their way eventually to Seattle.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
The New Yorker

Aimee Mann talks with Atul Gawande and performs

This event takes place at the Skyline Drive-In, in Brooklyn, New York. Aimee Mann is a singer-songwriter famed for her distinctive style and darkly witty exploration of psychological themes. Her newest album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” will be released November 5th by Mann’s own SuperEgo Records. Her previous projects include the Grammy-winning album “Mental Illness” and the soundtrack to the feature film “Magnolia,” for which she earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for best song. Mann has also made numerous screen cameos, and co-hosted the podcast “The Art of Process” with Ted Leo.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Port Townsend Leader

Documenting the teenage-run presidential campaign that had the media buzzing in 2020 | Port Townsend Film Festival

What happens when you mix politically conscious 18-year-olds, a retired senator of Alaska, and a progressive presidential campaign designed to pester the Democratic Party establishment on hot-button topics?. Well, the answer is a rollercoaster of a political campaign that started after two teenagers from Ardsley, New York made the unusual...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy