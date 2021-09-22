Baseball with a uniquely French flavor | Mann Overboard

Karen Baker, my mother, was born in Korsor, Denmark on Oct. 10, 1919. She died on Aug. 4, 2021 in Port Townsend, Washington, almost reaching her 102nd birthday. She was the third child of six children. Her childhood was a happy one with parents who encouraged each child to pursue their individual interests. For my mother this included gymnastics, rowing on a crew team and being an enthusiastic member of what was then called the Girl Guides. She survived two childhood epidemics in which she contracted diphtheria and spinal meningitis at a time when there were no antibiotics. Her nickname as a child and still used by all of her Danish relatives was “Ralle.”

