Surprised by a God-Given Miracle of Memory
“Hi, Mom, how are you doing?” I said, dropping my bags. My mother glanced at the aide that was straightening her pillows and said, hesitantly, “My youngest.”. “Yes, I know,” the aide said. “He came all the way from New York.” She nodded at me and moved on to the next room at the memory care unit back in Michigan where Mom had lived for the last couple of years as her Alzheimer’s inevitably worsened, her once-sharp mind and memory dimming.www.guideposts.org
