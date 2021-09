We’re all fresh off the high of “hot girl summer” — gender-inclusive, of course. That looks different for everybody: it could have been an internship, it could have been living at home with your parents, it could have been partying all summer in New Orleans with your housemates and it could have very well been absolutely nothing. We were gifted with some Hot Girl Summer bops this year, like empowering hits from Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo. As we transition into fall, getting acquainted with the semester and the changing — hopefully cooler — weather, you’ll need something to carry you over and keep you glowing like you were this summer.

