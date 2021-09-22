CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

USTR Tai Meets with United Kingdom on Trade

By Glenn Vaagen
pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Trade Representative Katherine Tai this week met virtually with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Ambassador Tai emphasized her commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties between the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The USTR office says Tai discussed USTR’s ongoing review of the U.S./U.K. free trade agreement negotiations to evaluate how a potential agreement could support the Biden Administration’s broader Build Back Better agenda. Ambassador Tai and Trevelyan discussed the upcoming G7 trade ministerial.

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Following the Subs Row, the United Kingdom seeks to improve relations with France.

Following the Subs Row, the United Kingdom seeks to improve relations with France. After a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centered on suspected perfidy over a submarine contract with Australia, Britain sought to turn the page with France on Friday. After Paris accused its UK, US, and Australian partners of a “stab...
POLITICS
dailynewsen.com

United Kingdom will grant temporary visas before the shortage of 100,000 truckers

United Kingdom will grant up to 5,000 visas temporarily to attract foreign truckers, before the growing scarcity due to pandemic and Brexit, estimated at 100,000 drivers, which now affects the British media on Saturday. This measure exhibits a radical change of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, whose government has hardened the...
IMMIGRATION
investing.com

U.K. shares lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.37%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Fixed Line Telecommunications, Real Estate and Electronic & Electrical Equipment sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 declined 0.37%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Kingdom#Free Trade#Uk#Ustr#United States Trade#The European Union#Boeing Airline#British#The Pnw Ag Network
washingtonnewsday.com

Boris Johnson claims that a post-Brexit trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom will not be reached anytime soon.

Boris Johnson claims that a post-Brexit trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom will not be reached anytime soon. According to the Associated Press, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom is unlikely anytime soon. Johnson also revealed that a decades-old U.S. prohibition on imported British lamb would be overturned.
POLITICS
capitalpress.com

USTR talks trade with China, Mexico, Canada, future partnerships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke to state agricultural regulators Tuesday at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's annual meeting. Tai assured attendees her team is pushing China to fulfill its obligations to buy U.S. farm goods under phase one of a bilateral trade agreement....
AGRICULTURE
washingtonnewsday.com

Why is the United Kingdom considering a bailout for energy companies?

Why is the United Kingdom considering a bailout for energy companies?. The UK is considering whether its energy sector needs a government bailout, as high prices, strong demand, and the lingering impacts of a harsh winter season are putting pressure on energy companies. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
porthole.com

United Kingdom Overhauls Their Travel Rules

The old system for air arrivals to the United Kingdom is no longer in effect as the government announced an overhaul of the entire system to improve efficiency and make the process easier to follow. Starting October 4th, the UK will no longer have a three-color “traffic light” system when it comes to those arriving by air to the country, instead opting to have a single “red” list of no-go countries. The new rules DO NOT apply to travelers arriving in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales.
LIFESTYLE
speaker.gov

Pelosi Participates in 20th G7 Speakers’ Meeting in the United Kingdom

CAPTION: Speaker Pelosi along with other Speakers of G7 nations are participating in the 20th G7 Speakers’ Meeting in Chorley, United Kingdom. Chorley, England – Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the Heads of Parliaments of other G7 nations at the 20th G7 Speakers’ Meeting hosted by Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the UK House of Commons. The theme of this year’s conference is “Open vs. Secure Parliaments.” Speaker Pelosi delivered remarks on this topic during the conference’s opening panel focusing on public access.
POLITICS
Fox News

Pelosi slams GOP as a 'cult' while traveling abroad in United Kingdom

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Republicans while traveling abroad in the United Kingdom Thursday, saying that they are bad for America and members of a "cult." "I say to my Republican friends and I do have some," Pelosi said at an event in Cambridge, England, prompting laughter from the audience. "Take back your party. You’re the Grand Old Party of America, you’ve done wonderful things for our country. You now have been hijacked by a cult that is just not good for our country."
U.S. POLITICS
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA on Trilateral Effort of Australia, United Kingdom, and United States on Nuclear Naval Propulsion

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has been informed by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of an 18-month trilateral effort between these three countries “to identify the optimal pathway to support Australia’s acquisition of a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability for the Royal Australian Navy”. The trilateral...
MILITARY
AFP

Huawei executive lands in China after deal with US

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to China Saturday shortly after two Canadians released from prison in China arrived in Calgary, ending a diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- were detained in a bitter spat critics have called "hostage diplomacy". Meng, the 49-year-old daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the billionaire founder of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was granted release in a Vancouver court hearing after three years of house arrest in Canada while fighting extradition to the United States. This came hours after US prosecutors announced an agreement under which fraud charges against her are to be suspended and eventually dropped.
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

USTR Talks Trade and Textiles at Milliken and AE

USTR Katherine Tai said she is committed to helping U.S. textile firms uncover market opportunities and reaching new customers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
bakingbusiness.com

United Kingdom to require folic acid fortification in non-wholemeal flour

LONDON — Folic acid will be added to non-wholemeal wheat flour across the United Kingdom to help prevent life-threatening spinal conditions in babies, the UK government announced Sept. 20. Wholemeal flour contains all the natural features of the grain and has more naturally occurring folate than non-wholemeal wheat flour. The...
HEALTH
CNBC

China sees 'Cold War mentality' in U.S., British, Australia security pact

China's Washington embassy reacted to a new security pact announced by the United States, Britain and Australia on Wednesday by saying that countries should "shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice." The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific...
POLITICS
tribuneledgernews.com

United Kingdom will offer COVID-19 booster shots to those over 50

Residents over the age of 50 and other vulnerable people in the United Kingdom will be able to get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as next week. The U.K. on Tuesday announced a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be made available to those over a certain age, a day after the Conservative government also backed plans to roll out a single COVID-19 shot to children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy