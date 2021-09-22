USTR Tai Meets with United Kingdom on Trade
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai this week met virtually with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Ambassador Tai emphasized her commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties between the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The USTR office says Tai discussed USTR’s ongoing review of the U.S./U.K. free trade agreement negotiations to evaluate how a potential agreement could support the Biden Administration’s broader Build Back Better agenda. Ambassador Tai and Trevelyan discussed the upcoming G7 trade ministerial.www.pnwag.net
