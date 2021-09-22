Future Of Ag Immigration Reform Up In The Air
Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled against the Democrats’ plan to provide eight million green cards as a part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill. According to The Hill, that decision makes getting immigration reform to President Biden’s desk much harder. The American Farm Bureau Federation noted that Ag labor reform in a partisan manner would not have achieved the goals the organization is looking for; a true Ag labor solution.www.pnwag.net
Comments / 17