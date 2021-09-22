CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Future Of Ag Immigration Reform Up In The Air

By Glenn Vaagen
Cover picture for the articleSenate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled against the Democrats’ plan to provide eight million green cards as a part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill. According to The Hill, that decision makes getting immigration reform to President Biden’s desk much harder. The American Farm Bureau Federation noted that Ag labor reform in a partisan manner would not have achieved the goals the organization is looking for; a true Ag labor solution.

