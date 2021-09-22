Future Of Ag Immigration Reform Up In The Air

The opinion by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan parliamentarian, was a setback for the Biden administration and Democrats who would have to reach 60 votes in the Senate for any immigration reform, rather than a simple majority through reconciliation, a process reserved for matters that affect spending, revenues, the deficit or the debt limit. The Senate is evenly split between the parties. The post Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

