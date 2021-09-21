Boys Middle School Cross Country earns 1st place at County Meet
In a downpour on Tuesday afternoon, the Lightning Middle School Boys Cross Country team ran hard and ran well to earn first place at the County Press Invitational. With their top runner sidelined by sickness, the rest of the team rose to the occasion. The first five Lapeer finishers were Greimel Cruz, Caleb Stern, Noah Douglas, Julian Culver, and Holden Taube. Their next meet is Thursday at home against Holly.lapeerlightning.com
Comments / 0