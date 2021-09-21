CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Boys Middle School Cross Country earns 1st place at County Meet

By Admin
lapeerlightning.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a downpour on Tuesday afternoon, the Lightning Middle School Boys Cross Country team ran hard and ran well to earn first place at the County Press Invitational. With their top runner sidelined by sickness, the rest of the team rose to the occasion. The first five Lapeer finishers were Greimel Cruz, Caleb Stern, Noah Douglas, Julian Culver, and Holden Taube. Their next meet is Thursday at home against Holly.

lapeerlightning.com

Comments / 0

Related
lapeerlightning.com

Girls Freshman Volleyball beats Bay City Central 2 – 1

Wow, what a game! These ladies pushed through for the WIN Tuesday night. Kate Soldenski was on fire with her serves last night and acclimated 12 points total, along with Aubrey Kirk who also tagged 9 more points with her serves. Maya McKenna, Baylee Osentoski both had a few amazing kills to add more to the score board. Emma Zehr was in the back row connecting the ball to the setter with some great passing.
SPORTS
Durant Daily Democrat

Durant varsity girls, boys win SE cross country meet

Competing virtually at home for the only time this season, the Durant High cross-country teams each swept to team championships in the 5th Annual Southeastern Invitational held on Crooked Smile Trail …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new...
DURANT, OK
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 28th place at Boardman Spartan Invitational

The Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a solid showing at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, placing 28th out of 45 teams. Leading the Comets was Sophomore Luke Bowlsby with a time of 16:49.1. Luke placed 19th out of a very competitive field of 366 runners. Up next was fellow Sophomore Ty Perez with a time of 17:08 and 31st place finish. Sophomore Henry Isaacs was up next with a time of 19:41.1 and a 202nd place finish. Seniors Zane DeMercurio and Nick Glahn rounded out the top five scoring places for the Comets with times of 19:31.9 and 19:37.7 and 222nd and 227th places. Runner of the week was Senior Dillon Jones, who battled the tough course and nearly broke his personal record for the season. The Comets do not race this upcoming Saturday and will prepare for their next race on October 2nd, the Obenour Invitational at Vermilion High School. The boys will race at 10:30am.
SPORTS
Williston Daily Herald

Trinity Christian JV boys cross country team takes first place in Stanley

The Williston Trinity Christian School cross country team won the Northwest Conference JV 3000 meter race on Sept. 14. The boys finished first with a score of 39. They raced in Stanley. Additionally, four Trinity Christian runners placed in the top 10 in the JV event. Benjamin Crosby finished second...
WILLISTON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Meet#Holden
averyjournal.com

Vikings cross country boast first-place finishes at Madison meet

MARSHALL — The Avery Vikings Cross Country team had its first conference team meet at Madison High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Teams participating included Madison, Mitchell, Mtn. Heritage, Avery and Rosman. Avery’s boys and girls teams won the meet with impressive times ahead of the other teams. In the...
MARSHALL, NC
Marshall County Daily

Middle School cross country continues successful season, Yates sets fastest 4K time in the nation

On Saturday September 11th, the Marshall County Middle School Cross Country team competed in the McCracken County Invitational. Eden Sandlin kicked things off with a strong second place finish for the ladies. Sandlin finished with a personal best time of 17:58.41. Ann Marie Peffer ran her fastest 4k time of 18:42.51 in route to a fifth place finish. Braelyn Spadling rounded out the ladies team finishing in 36th place for her first 4k race.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
hometownsource.com

Robbinsdale Cooper cross country: Korstad leads boys to 11th place

Cooper boys cross country did enough to take 11th out of 13 teams Sept. 9 in the Steve Hoag cross country invite at Anoka High School. Senior Magnus Korstad led the way for the Hawks, which finished with a 319. Korstad took 29th overall in 18 minutes, 4.4 seconds. Senior...
ANOKA, MN
Winchester Star

Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County boys' cross country runner Colin Moran

Parents: Mary and Neal Moran. Hometown: Berryville. What do you love about cross country?: It’s a mixture between team-oriented and personal goals. You can have friends that you run with. You can strive to win the meet and you can make your own personal goals to beat them and try to get better to the benefit of the team.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
bloomeradvance.com

Bloomer Cross-Country Boys Take 1st, Girls 2nd At Invite

Bloomer High School host the Bloomer Invitational Cross Country meet on Thursday, Sept. 9. Runners from Barron, Bloomer, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cumberland, Lake Holcombe, Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild competed. Barron, Bloomer, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Cumberland had enough boys (at least five runners) to compete as teams. In the girls race, Barron, Bloomer, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, and Osseo-Fairchild fielded teams.
BLOOMER, WI
Sentinel-Echo

North's Taylor Allen places first, sets school record, while Lady Jaguars turn in first place honors during LC Invitational cross country meet

CORBIN — Boys’ and girls’ cross country teams across the Tri-County turned in impressive results during Saturday’s Lynn Camp Invitational. Corbin placed first overall in the boys’ team points with 29 points while North Laurel took home first place in the girls’ team points with 35 points. South Laurel’s Will...
CORBIN, KY
Clayton County Register

Waukon boys cross country team fares well in pair of larger meets at Wartburg College and Luther College

The Waukon boys cross country team pulled double duty this past week, faring well in two of its largest meets of the season. The distance Tribe finished second in the overall team scoring at the uniquely scored Dick Pollitt Invitational hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock at Wartburg College Tuesday, September 7 before placing 11th in a field of more than two dozen teams from the tri-state area at the Luther All-American Invitational at Decorah Saturday, September 11.
WAUKON, IA
Daily Journal

Cross Country: Potosi boys capture team honors at Bismarck meet

PARK HILLS – The Bismarck Invitational cross country meet continued to expand in number and traveling radius of participating schools again this year. Runners from several counties away joined 10 of the 12 MAAA conference programs Saturday morning to brave the challenging inclines around the Mineral Area College campus course.
POTOSI, MO
Dearborn Press & Guide

Allen Park boys, girls top Crestwood at cross country dual meet w/ PHOTO GALLERY

A pair of area teams met up for a cross country dual meet on Tuesday as Allen Park welcomed in Dearborn Heights Crestwood to Champaign Park. The day ended with the host Jaguars sweeping the meet as both their boys’ and girls’ teams emerged victorious over the visiting Chargers. -BOYS...
Dothan Eagle

Prep Cross Country Notebook: Kinston dominates Covington County meet

It was a near clean sweep for Kinston cross country teams this past Saturday at the Covington County Meet 1 in Andalusia. Both the Bulldog girls and boys teams captured team titles and Kinston freshman Colby Tew won the boys individual title at the meet, which featured runners from eight schools. Straughn’s Trinity Jennings won the girls individual title to prevent the Kinston sweep.
KINSTON, AL
Longview Daily News

2A Cross Country: MM boys, RAL girls win dual meet at Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Mark Morris cross country team’s boys dominated their first league race of the season, while R.A. Long and Hockinson found themselves neck and neck on the girls side as the Monarchs, Lumberjacks, and Hawks got together to start of their respective slates of duals. Mark Morris...
HOCKINSON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy