Market Insights Podcast (Episode 239)

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory in the Friday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7043, down 0.35% on the day. The New Zealand dollar is a risk-sensitive currency, so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that we are seeing significant volatility as the Evergrande crisis unfolds. Early in the week, concerns over the future of the Chinese property giant were at a fever pitch, which sent risk appetite tumbling and the kiwi lower. These fears have subsided, at least for now, as the New Zealand dollar climbed almost one percent on Thursday. Still, the situation remains precarious, as Evergrande, which is the largest issuer of junk bonds in Asia, missed an interest payment on Thursday. Global investors have been left guessing as to what Chinese authorities plan to do with the ailing company- the choices range from bailout to breakup to default. As the uncertainty continues over Evergrande’s future, we can expect further volatility on the currency markets.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO