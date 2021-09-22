Market Insights Podcast (Episode 239)
Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. In this episode, its all about Evergrande nerves and whether this is the start of “the big one” stock market correction. We take a look at Asian markets today before discussing the FOMC meeting and potential tapering guidance. We look at a few of the other 12 central banks with policy decisions this week before moving onto natural gas. With doom and gloom headlines in the UK about shortages of everything tied to natural gas price spikes, we cut through the hot air and discuss the implications for Europe and North Asia.www.marketpulse.com
