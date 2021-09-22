CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Insights Podcast (Episode 239)

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. In this episode, its all about Evergrande nerves and whether this is the start of “the big one” stock market correction. We take a look at Asian markets today before discussing the FOMC meeting and potential tapering guidance. We look at a few of the other 12 central banks with policy decisions this week before moving onto natural gas. With doom and gloom headlines in the UK about shortages of everything tied to natural gas price spikes, we cut through the hot air and discuss the implications for Europe and North Asia.

Asian equities off to a flying start

Asian markets post gains as Evergrande fears recede. With no major developments on the Evergrande front over the weekend, markets seem to have priced in oblivions for the EV subsidiary already, Asian stock markets are off to a flying start. Banks are leading the rally across the Asia-Pacific region, I am guessing on the assumption that no material compromise will occur if the China property market hiccups.
Dollar drifting as week kicks off

Currency markets limped to the close in New York on Friday, with a rise in US yields reversing the US dollar’s early losses and leading most majors to an almost unchanged close. The dollar index rose 0.21% to 92.28, easing modestly to 92.24 in directionless Asian trading with the index locked in a 92.00 to 92.50 range.
Asian markets mixed

Fading Evergrande concerns and remarks from Powell about the high bar to rate hikes left New York in taper-be-damned mode overnight, with stocks rising powerfully. The S&P 500 rose by 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq recorded a 1.04% with the cyclical-heavy Dow Jones leaping by 1.47%, probably being the most sensitive of the big three to future US rate hikes. The rally was even more impressive given that US yields also firmed notably overnight, reinforcing that you ignore buy-the-dip at your peril.
The US dollar haven premium vanishes

Overnight markets were unusual in that US yields jumped higher, as did stocks, but the US dollar sunk by quite some distance. The dollar index tumbled 0.38% to 93.08, unwinding the previous day’s gains. Some have put it down to Powell’s post-FOMC comments that the bar to rate hikes is high, but I believe his comments saying Evergrande fallout is mostly limited to domestic China caused New York to unwind the haven premium built-in over this week. A rate hike by Norway and seemingly hawkish tones from the Bank of England may also have added headwinds, with the pound rallying, dragging the euro higher. Notably, the risk-correlated Australian and New Zealand dollars also had big rallies overnight, further supporting the risk-premia unwind thesis.
NZD dips as trade deficit balloons

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory in the Friday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7043, down 0.35% on the day. The New Zealand dollar is a risk-sensitive currency, so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that we are seeing significant volatility as the Evergrande crisis unfolds. Early in the week, concerns over the future of the Chinese property giant were at a fever pitch, which sent risk appetite tumbling and the kiwi lower. These fears have subsided, at least for now, as the New Zealand dollar climbed almost one percent on Thursday. Still, the situation remains precarious, as Evergrande, which is the largest issuer of junk bonds in Asia, missed an interest payment on Thursday. Global investors have been left guessing as to what Chinese authorities plan to do with the ailing company- the choices range from bailout to breakup to default. As the uncertainty continues over Evergrande’s future, we can expect further volatility on the currency markets.
Sterling higher after BoE

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses the impact of the Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings on GBPUSD. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Oil extends rally, gold slides

The fall in US crude inventories, surging natural gas prices, OPEC+ production struggles, a slow return of pre-Ida US production, and most importantly, a weaker US dollar, continue to support oil prices which had another impressive overnight rally. Brent crude and WTI jumped 1.80% higher to USD 77.25 and USD 73.25 a barrel.
Tina Evergrande – Asia’s Eurovision song contestant?

I’m hearing the name Tina a lot these days and frankly, I can’t disagree with it. Tina stands for “There Is No Alternative” and is mostly used these days to justify the relentless equity rally. With interest rates at rock bottom globally and zero in much of it, even a 2.0% yield on a half-decent stock looks attractive. In a world where the Italian and Greek governments can fund at close to zero per cent, and you have to pay the Germans for the right to lend them money, Tina looks even more attractive. No red carpet awards designer dress required.
Oil rebounds, gold rallies ahead of Fed

The improvement we’ve seen in risk appetite has helped lift oil prices after they slipped back this week. Chinese growth concerns are naturally a big downside risk for crude prices, with it being the world’s largest importer. With sentiment much improved following the PBOC’s cash injection and Evergrande reaching an agreement on an interest payment in yuan-denominated bonds, oil has taken a turn for the better.
Oil climbs, gold drops after FOMC

Oil prices powered higher overnight as official US Crude Inventories fell by 3.50 million barrels, sending US crude stocks to their lowest level in three years. With Gulf of Mexico production returning slowly, and natural gas prices remaining sky high, the structural outlook for oil remains promising as OPEC+ struggles to meet even its current production quotas.
Asia jumps on Evergrande hopes

Asian equity markets are having a good day as perceptions of reducing Evergrande risks lift sentiment. Evergrande’s stock price has rocketed over 20.0% higher in Hong Kong today despite any resolution probably meaning equity owners get wiped out. Much the same sentiment seemed to sweep New York markets overnight as it quickly became clear that the US dollar would be the Fed taper pressure valve, and not US bonds or stocks. That allowed Wall Street to seize the day on what it perceived as diminishing Evergrande tail risks.
Pound edges lower ahead of FOMC, BoE

The British pound has resumed its downswing on Wednesday, after taking a pause on Tuesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3645, down 0.11% on the day. The markets will have plenty to digest this week from central bankers, with the Federal Reserve holding a policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England on Thursday. With the UK economy recovering well from the Covid-19 downturn and inflation well above the BoE’s 2% target, there have been calls for the Bank to tighten policy earlier rather than later, perhaps in early 2022. The BoE had signalled its plan for ‘modest tightening’ in the next few years, but policy makers haven’t indicated a timeline regarding a rate hike.
bigcommerce.com

Make it Big Podcast: 2021 Marketing Trends to Watch with Richard Lindner (DigitalMarketer)

Welcome to The Make it Big Podcast, a bi-weekly audio series about all things ecommerce by BigCommerce. In 2021, digital marketing is marketing. Co-Founder of DigitalMarketer, Richard Lindner, joins Melissa Dixon, BigCommerce’s Director of Content Marketing, to discuss the current state of marketing and where it’s headed. The past year...
Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
Currency markets sharply unchanged

Currency markets are steadfastly refusing to get drawn into the noise surrounding the US debt ceiling and the ongoing Evergrande saga, remaining laser-focused on tonight’s FOMC meeting. The dollar index closed barely changed at 93.20 overnight, having probed the downside intraday. Some modest strength in Asia has seen the dollar index creep higher to 93.27.
The dot plot thickens

FOMC day finally arrives with markets already being buffeted by a variety of inputs. Although I expect the FOMC to not give too much away on the tapering front, the best we can expect I believe is a signal that they will make a firm decision on whether to start at the November meeting, we could in for a surprise on the latest dot plot. The dot plot, which charts FOMC members’ timelines for rate hikes or cuts could see more members moving hiking expectations into 2022. We may not get a taper tantrum lite from tapering comments, but we could from a more hawkish dot plot. I’ve long given up hope that US bond yields will react materially, but we could see a further extension to the US dollar rally and equities and commodities probably won’t have a good day at the office.
Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
NZD steadies after Friday plunge

The New Zealand dollar is trading quietly at the start of the week. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7005, up 0.01% on the day. The New Zealand dollar continues to be racked by strong volatility, as investors anxiously monitor the Evergrande crisis. The Chinese property giant failed to make a USD 85.0 million coupon payment last week, and another USD 47.5 million payment is due this week. The markets shrugged off the missed payment, and NZD/USD jumped 0.96% on Thursday. However, almost all of these gains were lost on Friday, after reports that Evergrande’s Electric Vehicle subsidiary had severe liquidity problems. The kiwi has settled down for now, but the roller-coaster ride could continue, based on new developments in the Evergrande saga. Chinese authorities are unlikely to bail out the company, but if they take measures to prevent contagion, stability in the markets will be preserved.
GBP/JPY – Breakout near?

A breakout has been a long time coming in the GBPJPY pair, with the consolidation having started many months ago. With support and resistance now closing in, we may not have to wait much longer. While support has been found until now around 148.50, the lower part of the descending triangle , the 200/233-day SMA band could represent the first major breakthrough that precedes a break of that long-term level.
