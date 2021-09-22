One-Vehicle Accident
On Tuesday afternoon at 3:51, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident in Kandiyohi County. A 2001 Chevy Suburban was eastbound on Highway 40 near County Road 7, left the roadway and rolled. The driver, 19-year-old Marcus Joel Ornelas of Willmar, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rice Hospital. Two passengers – 28-year-old Brianna Marie Bauer of Raymond and 26-year-old Mahamed Kadir of Willmar – received life-threatening injuries and were transported to the St. Cloud Hospital.klfdradio.com
Comments / 0