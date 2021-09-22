COVID uncertainty leads to cancelation of Girls’ Night Out, Downtown Trick or Treat | Word on the Street

The leaves are changing, fall is here and it’s time to take a step back to look at the plans for the months ahead now that a busy summer has passed. This week, we came to the difficult decision to cancel the Port Townsend Main Street Program’s Girls’ Night Out event scheduled for Oct. 7, as well as the Downtown Trick or Treat Halloween event Oct. 31. There is so much uncertainty about COVID and there is a recent surge in case numbers.