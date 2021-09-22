Understory Unveils Third Song Together, Radiant Dance Track “Dividing Line”
Today we are introducing you to two brilliant Oakland musicians who have merged together for a wonderful marriage of their sounds. Singer Tokay makes striking indie dance tracks, while producer John F. Hennessy usually dabbles in the more melodic dubstep side of EDM. Joined as their new project Understory, they’ve been churning out tunes with a unique touch—like “Dividing Line”, released last week.thissongissick.com
