Understory Unveils Third Song Together, Radiant Dance Track “Dividing Line”

Cradle Of Filth have shared the video for their new song “Necromantic Fantasties” taken from their upcoming album, Existence Is Futile. The Victorian Gothic-inspired video, directed by Vicente Cordero, focuses on a young woman who becomes entranced by a murderous beast. The romance between the beauty and beast is cut short as local townspeople hunt the monster, pitchforks in hand, seeking vengeance for those he slaughtered. When beauty finds him again, her lover is slain, and not wanting to be apart, she meets her own demise to be with her love once again.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO