I never knew my paternal grandmother. After giving birth to seven children, and for profound personal reasons, she decided to have an abortion. Abortion was criminalized at that time, so she did what too many New York City women did in the 1920s — she induced an abortion using botulism. A doctor was called, but he would not treat her because to do so would have subjected him to a prison sentence of 4 to 20 years. She died, leaving my father and six of his siblings without a mother.

