Left-wing militant Carlos the Jackal, who carried out terror attacks across the world, has had his appeal to reduce one of his life sentences rejected.Carlos, born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, is serving three life sentences, the third which was passed in 2017 over a 1974 grenade attack on Paris’ Champs Elysees that killed two people and injured 36.He has been in prison in France since he was captured in Sudan by French special forces in 1994.The 71-year-old appeared in court hoping to reduce his jail term, but instead his third life sentence was confirmed, Paris Prosecutor’s Office said.Carlos has always shirked...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO