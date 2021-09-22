CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price analysis 9/22: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, AVAX, UNI

By Rakesh Upadhyay
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto markets and United States equity markets are attempting recovery on Sept. 22 as fears of a widespread contagion due to Chinese developer Evergrande defaulting on its debt recede. Bridgewater Associates co-chairman and co-chief investment office Ray Dalio said on Sept. 22 that Evergrande’s debt was “manageable.”. Ming Tan,...

cointelegraph.com

cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Avalanche price analysis indicates bullishness. AVAX/USD retested a previous high today. AVAX is currently trading at $66.3. The market is close to the prior swing high of $73, and today’s Avalanche price analysis is bullish. We anticipate even greater gains later today as long as AVAX/USD can keep up its momentum, with a new high possible if it does so.
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD targets $25

Uniswap price analysis is bullish for today. UNI/USD saw another rejection above $18.3 support yesterday. Uniswap is currently preparing for another surge. Today’s price analysis for Uniswap is bullish, as the market has defied additional downside at $18.3 for the second time this week. As a result, we anticipate UNI/USD to reverse and look to establish a new high early next week.
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum price gets back to $3K as institutional investors pile into ETH futures

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) staged a rebound on Sept. 26 following a massive decline earlier this week that saw its prices plunging to as low as $2,651 on Coinbase. The ETH/USD exchange rate rose 3.63% to hit an intraday high of $3,030. The upside move amounted to a 14.3% upside retracement from the pair's week-to-date low at $2,651, showing that traders attempted to retain their bullish bias despite potential headwinds ahead.
Ray Dalio
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum alternatives and layer-1 solutions see steady gains in September

The competition among layer-one (L1) smart contract platforms has been on the rise in the past couple of months as traders and developers continue to embrace Ethereum (ETH) network alternatives that offer faster transaction times and lower fees. According to a recent report from Delphi Digital, the price of Ether...
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Defending the $70 support strongly

AVAX/USD retested a previous high today. Today’s Avalanche price analysis is bullish as the market has advanced strongly in the last 24 hours and is now close to the prior swing high of $73. We anticipate further gains later today, and a new high, as long as AVAX/USD can maintain its momentum.
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP to hit $1.20 in the next 24 hours

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today. XRP/USD consolidates around $0.9450 today. XRP is ready to reclaim $1.00 next. Today’s Ripple price is in a solid position since the market has set the stage for further growth during the previous 24 hours. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to exceed $1.20 next and drop below that mark later.
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

Binance Coin price analysis for today is bearish for today. The BNB/USD current price is $354. The MACD indicator is also following the downtrend, which implies that bears are currently in charge. Binance Coin price analysis: General price overview. Today’s Binance Coin price analysis is bearish, and the BNB/USDT price...
#Doge#Btc#Uni#Dot#Ada#Bnb#Xrp#Sol#Avax#Chinese#Standard Poor#Cnbc#Galaxy Digital#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Btc Usdt Bitcoin#Usdt
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH to observe sideways movement around $2,900

Ethereum price analysis suggests further consolidation below $3,000. The Ethereum price analysis shows that despite recovering from the $2,600 lows to climb above the $2,900 mark, ETH has failed in making a breakthrough above the $3,000 mark. However, the price has stabilized significantly in the $2,900 and observes little volatility in the past 24-hours.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin volatility continues as BTC price closes in on critical weekly close

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below $42,000 on Sept. 25 as the weekend looked set to deliver an unimpressive weekly close. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD losing $1,000 in just over an hour during Saturday before rebounding. The weekend had started with the pair at around $43,000...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto recovers on positive Fed and Evergrande news, then drops amid China FUD; Sorare and Dapper Labs raised a combined $930M: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 19-25

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. The crypto markets were showing...
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin hits $45K, TWTR stock price rises 3.8% after BTC tipping comes to Twitter

Bitcoin (BTC) hit four-day highs of $45,000 on Sept. 24 as the market digested news that Twitter had enabled BTC tipping. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $45,180 on Bitstamp. The largest cryptocurrency had struggled to overcome resistance at $44,000, but the Twitter announcement provided some...
CoinTelegraph

All bark and some bite. China’s Bitcoin ban puts traders in the ‘fear’ zone

China bans Bitcoin (BTC), again. No, we’re not traveling back in time. On Sept. 24, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) published a new set of measures to promote inter-departmental coordination on cracking down on crypto activity. The measures intended to “cut off payment channels, dispose of relevant websites and mobile applications in accordance with the law.”
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum drops more than Bitcoin as China escalates crypto ban, ETH/BTC at 3-week low

The price of Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) crept lower Friday after China extended its crackdown on cryptocurrencies by deeming their transactions to be "illegal." "Financial institutions and non-bank payment institutions cannot offer services to activities and operations related to virtual currencies," the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website Friday, adding that online crypto services to Chinese residents offered by offshore exchanges are also "illegal financial activities."
CoinTelegraph

Cross-chain bridge equipped altcoins rally higher despite China’s crypto ban

The bullish momentum that had been growing across the cryptocurrency ecosystem over the past few days came to a screeching halt on Sept. 24 as news that China had banned cryptocurrency transactions made the rounds on social media and initiated an abrupt fall in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) from $45,000 to $42,000.
