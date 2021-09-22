What to Do in the Apostle Islands

Twenty-two islands clustered atop the Bayfield peninsula comprise the Apostle Islands archipelago, one of Wisconsin’s most popular destinations. It’s easy to see the appeal. The islands dot the southern shore of Lake Superior, the largest of the Great Lakes, and arguably the most impressive. Even more noteworthy: 21 of the 22 islands — along with a 12-mile stretch of pristine shoreline — form the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, one of just four National Lakeshores in the U.S.