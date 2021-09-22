CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold, silver prices up after FOMC statement deemed not hawkish

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher and near their daily highs in early-afternoon U.S. trading...

www.kitco.com

kitco.com

China warns of 'potential storm,' is gold paying attention?

It's one week later, and gold is trading near the same levels. There was a short rally higher due to China's Evergrande fears. But the move failed to gain momentum, and prices are back to near $1,750 an ounce. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week.
Jerome Powell
Janet Yellen
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
China
kitco.com

Gold and silver move higher ahead of the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have both moved higher this morning leading into the European open. Gold is trading at $1755/oz recovering 0.71% of Thursday's 1.43% decline and silver is trading at $22.70/oz. Elsewhere in the commodities complex, copper has moved half a percent higher and spot WTI is 0.30% in the black.
kitco.com

Gold might not be able to hold $1,750 as bearish sentiment grows

(Kitco News) - Rising bearish sentiment in the gold market does not bode well for prices next week as the precious metal tries to hold important support around $1,750 an ounce. The latest results of the Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey show that Wall Street analysts are pessimistic on gold...
invezz.com

Bitcoin price prediction amid a hawkish monetary policy environment

The Bitcoin price held steady after the hawkish Fed and BOE decisions. The two banks signalled that they will start hiking soon. We explain why monetary policy is important for Bitcoin. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price is in a tight range as investors reflect on the relatively hawkish environment among the...
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
kitco.com

Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China Evergrande has left global investors guessing over whether it will make a key interest payment, adding to fears that Beijing will let overseas bondholders swallow large losses as a liquidity crisis deepens at the world’s most indebted property company. Evergrande owes $305 billion, has...
investing.com

Sterling dips after rally triggered by hawkish BoE

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday, losing some of its gains from a rally which followed the Bank of England (BoE) taking a hawkish tone on interest rates and its pandemic-era government bond-buying scheme. Persistent default worries surrounding Chinese developer Evergrande sapped confidence across global markets, boosting...
