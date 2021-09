Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price surges despite threat of crash to $36k. Bitcoin price shows signs of exhaustion as it continues to recover after the recent crash. The majority of the on-chain metrics remain bullish, but the downside threat remains. A failure to hold above $40,000 will likely trigger a move to $36,000. Bitcoin price shows lackluster performance after the recent crash, giving rise to the credibility of the run-up to $50,000. As the September 24 daily candlestick bathes in red, the chances of an uptrend continue to diminish.

