COVID-19 death confirmed in Le Sueur County

The Free Press

MANKATO — A COVID-19 fatality confirmed Wednesday in Le Sueur County raised the nine-county region’s pandemic death toll to 272.

The Le Sueur County resident was between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The person was among 14 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday, bringing Minnesota’s pandemic death toll to 8,025.

COVID-19 deaths are confirmed when a person tests positive for the illness and a medical professional determines it caused the death. The vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota occurred in unvaccinated residents; the Le Sueur County resident’s vaccination status isn’t public information.

South-central Minnesota has had nine COVID-19 deaths confirmed so far in September. September is on pace to be more deadly than August, which had 10 deaths.

Area counties also combined for 68 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. It’s a drop from the 129 new cases confirmed on the previous Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday’s totals came in much higher than their corresponding days last week, putting this week on track for another rise in new cases.

Blue Earth County had the most new cases with 16. All nine area counties had at least two.

The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:

• Blue Earth County — 16

• Brown County — 12

• Le Sueur County — 12

• Martin County — 8

• Nicollet County — 7

• Faribault County — 5

• Sibley County — 4

• Waseca County — 2

• Watonwan County — 2