COVID-19 death confirmed in Le Sueur County

By The Free Press
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Department of Health's testing lab handles samples of COVID-19. Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

MANKATO — A COVID-19 fatality confirmed Wednesday in Le Sueur County raised the nine-county region’s pandemic death toll to 272.

The Le Sueur County resident was between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The person was among 14 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday, bringing Minnesota’s pandemic death toll to 8,025.

COVID-19 deaths are confirmed when a person tests positive for the illness and a medical professional determines it caused the death. The vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota occurred in unvaccinated residents; the Le Sueur County resident’s vaccination status isn’t public information.

South-central Minnesota has had nine COVID-19 deaths confirmed so far in September. September is on pace to be more deadly than August, which had 10 deaths.

Area counties also combined for 68 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. It’s a drop from the 129 new cases confirmed on the previous Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday’s totals came in much higher than their corresponding days last week, putting this week on track for another rise in new cases.

Blue Earth County had the most new cases with 16. All nine area counties had at least two.

The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:

• Blue Earth County — 16

• Brown County — 12

• Le Sueur County — 12

• Martin County — 8

• Nicollet County — 7

• Faribault County — 5

• Sibley County — 4

• Waseca County — 2

• Watonwan County — 2

The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES
