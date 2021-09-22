Amazon Shoppers Swear This Bonding Hair Oil Makes Damaged Locks 'Immediately Smooth, Soft, and Silky'
This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Stephanie Perry. Have you ever thought about shaving your dry, damaged hair off and starting over? Because if so, same. Bleaching, chemical processing, heat styling, and even too-tight ponytails can lead to perpetual frizz and split ends so brittle, you're not sure any amount of deep conditioning will revive them. My best-friend-turned-hair-dresser would agree that sometimes the only way to get rid of lifeless hair is to chop it, but before you schedule a salon appointment, try Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil (Buy It, $28, amazon.com). Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers swear it makes their hair feel soft, shiny, and silky within just a week.www.shape.com
