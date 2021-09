There have been a lot of rumors about RHOA casting. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked when it was reported that Kenya Moore had been fired from the show. The rumor came about as fans have a lot of suspicions about the upcoming season. The previous season didn’t do that well. Ratings slipped drastically. And some viewers felt like Bolo Gate had been discussed ad nauseam. After the season concluded, Cynthia Bailey eventually confirmed that she didn’t receive a contract for season 14. Plus, Drew Sidora’s future on the show didn’t seem certain either.

