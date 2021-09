Darryl Strawberry’s family breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday (Sept. 23) after the legendary New York Mets outfielder's missing granddaughter MyLisa Reid was found safe. After MyLisa, 14, went missing, Strawberry reached out on Instagram to ask his more than 65,000 followers for help tracking down his MyLisa who was last seen on Wednesday (Sept. 22) in Las Vegas. But when she was found, he posted "so many prayers answered."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO