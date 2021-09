It was in The Woodlands of Dover on Thursday where South Jersey’s Brian Gannon was reintroduced to a bit of normalcy. “It’s the first time we’ve been out in a big event since the beginning of the whole COVID situation. So it’s nice being around people again and seeing new faces,” said the 33-year-old Gannon, who was masked and sitting on a bus full of music lovers, while being shuttled from Dover Mall to his Firefly Music Festival campsite Thursday evening.

