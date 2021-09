Originally from Cuba, Lisdamys Morera Gonzalez spent a decade in Peru as a physician before coming to Minnesota to complete research at the Mayo Clinic. She met her husband, who is from Winona, while at Mayo and arrived in the island city. She knew no one but her husband and his family. When she happened to see an Engage Winona post about the Lived Experience Leaders program on Facebook, she was nervous to reach out, but she jumped at the opportunity to make connections with others in town. She began a project on loneliness.

WINONA, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO