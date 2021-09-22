CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Million Americans Can't Pay for Needed Meds

US News and World Report
 4 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As many as 18 million Americans can't afford their prescribed medications, a new nationwide poll finds. That's 7% of the adult population in the United States. But when it comes to households making less than $24,000 per year, the percentage jumps to 19%, the West Health/Gallup poll revealed.

