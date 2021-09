By now, you’ve probably settled into a new routine for work during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many companies asking employees to continue to work-from-home, folks have had to find spots around the house where they can try to focus and be productive. For some, that means sitting in an ergonomically designed office chair in a room with a lockable door. For others, this has meant cradling a laptop on one knee, and an infant on the other, while answering emails at the breakfast table or on the couch.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 DAYS AGO