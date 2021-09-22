'Dangerous Games' opens at Napa Valley Museum
It is hard to believe so many of us survived childhood, given the treacherous, toxic, yet tantalizing toys we played with as kids. We dove head-first onto slippery sheets of plastic called the Slip ‘N Slide, plucked bugs (sometimes edible) called Creepy Crawlers out of plastic goop in searing hot molds, dodged skull-piercing flying arrows called Lawn Darts, and played with explosives, molten hot glass, dangerous dyes — even radioactive material — all in the name of good clean fun.napavalleyregister.com
