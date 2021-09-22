'Dangerous Games' opens at Napa Valley Museum

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 18 HOURS AGO