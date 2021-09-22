CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some dinosaurs may have wagged their tails to help them run

By Yasemin Saplakoglu
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
Small-armed, two-legged dinosaurs may have wagged their tails to help them run, for the same reason humans swing their arms, according to a new study. Figuring out how extinct species moved about in the world is not easy, as just bones and footprints are left to analyze. Most previous studies on bipedal dinosaurs — those that stand on two feet, such as Tyrannosaurus rex — have deduced movement by focusing on the animals' legs.

