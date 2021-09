J.C. Anderson is pleased to announce the following promotions for three of its executives:. Steve Boulukos, President/COO- Steve joined JCA in 1985 and has 45 years of experience in the construction industry, 36 with JCA. In his expanded role as President, Steve will lead the company’s growth strategy and business development efforts, while supporting client relationships. New talent acquisition will also be a focus, along with continuous development of the exceptional talent within the company. Steve will continue in his role as COO, helping to ensure that JCA’s field and office operations exceed all client expectations, maintain JCA’s status as the preeminent interiors-only General Contractor in the Chicagoland area.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO