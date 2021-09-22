Athletic Improvements Burnet High School – Burnet CISD
Work includes: resurfacing the existing grass baseball and softball fields with artificial turf, new artificial turf football field, synthetic track, bleachers, fencing, and drainage improvements; demolition, dirtwork, subgrade injection, utility work, hot mix asphaltic paving, portland cement paving and walks, geomembrane, running track, artificial football and baseball turf, scoreboard, angle frame grandstands, chain link fencing, ornamental fencing, masonry, cast stone and electrical.www.virtualbx.com
