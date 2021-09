Scope of work involves repairs to shoreline protection and related appurtenances along the banks of Packery Channel between the SH-361 bridge and the Gulf of Mexico. Work includes demolition and removal of damaged articulating block mat revetment, concrete walkway, and bollard/cable barriers; construction of riprap revetment; placement of riprap as toe protection along the landside section of two jetties; re-setting displaced riprap and armorstone blocks along two jetties; construction of new concrete walkway; construction of a drainage swale lined with concrete block mats; improvements to five existing storms drains; construction of five new storm drains; and replacement of a section of aluminum handrail along one jetty.

