CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tuesday Volleyball Roundup

By Robbin Kiser
miamivalleytoday.com
 4 days ago

XENIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team defeated Xenia 15-14, 25-11, 25-17 Tuesday to stay one game behind Troy in the MVL standings. “Xenia is a very scrappy team that went after everything,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We had a balanced attack and did better with the ball in situations that were not expected. The team played with lots of passion and energy and it showed by controlling the match. We had our fair share of errors, but were able to stay aggressive all the way through.”

www.miamivalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Journal

Tuesday Roundup: Politte highlights NC tennis triumph

POTOSI – Already part of a state medalist doubles pairing with her older sister, Lauren Politte made an emphatic singles statement at the halfway point of MAAA conference play. The junior from North County controlled a dominant 8-0 showdown in No. 1 singles action against Potosi star Michelle Whitaker, and...
POTOSI, MO
riverbender.com

Tuesday, September 14, Sports Roundup: Storms Postpone Multiple Events, Calhoun, Marquette Catholic Volleyball Girls Win, CM Boys Soccer Move To 9-0

The storms that moved through the St. Louis area late Tuesday afternoon played havoc with some of the games and matches that were scheduled for Tuesday. The rain forced postponements in soccer matches between Alton at Collinsville and O'Fallon at Edwardsville, along with a girls' tennis meet between Belleville West and Edwardsville and forced the O'Fallon-Edwardsville golf meet to be called off after 12 holes were played. Also, girls golf meet between Civic Memorial and Collinsville, along with Marquette Catholic and Waterloo, along with girls tennis meets between Alton and Marquette and Highland at Collinsville and Hillsboro and East Alton-Wood River, all were washed out.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Xenia#Mvl#Piqua 3#Bethel 1 Troy#Trc#Northridge 0 Sidney#Lehman Catholic#Newton 3#Ansonia 2 Pleasant Hill#Woac#Bella Hall#Bradford 1 Camden
miamivalleytoday.com

Monday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys golf team got a big win Monday night, knocking off Tippecanoe 162-170 at Troy Country Club. “That was Tipp’s first loss since we joined the MVL and our first win over Tippecanoe in three years,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Henry Johnston had a great round. He had three birdies and got up and down from over 100 yards twice. Brayden Schwartz was clutch for us and has been real consistent all year.”
SOCCER
Houston Chronicle

Volleyball roundup: Dawson, Pearland, Friendswood cruise to wins

Dawson won its ninth consecutive volleyball match and improved to 2-0 in District 23-6A by sweeping Shadow Creek Wednesday night while Pearland won at Alvin in straight sets. The Lady Eagles improved to 28-4 overall while the loss dropped Shadow Creek to 18-13 and 1-1. Fueled by 10 kills from...
PEARLAND, TX
miamivalleytoday.com

Toopes, Baker reach milestones for Piqua volleyball

PIQUA — It was back-to-back nights of excitement for Piqua volleyball on Monday and Tuesday as the Lady Indians celebrated Reagan Toopes breaking the school record for digs set by Kelsey Magoteaux and Emily Baker reaching the milestone of 1,000 kills in her high school career. “It was two big...
PIQUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
miamivalleytoday.com

Friday Football Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team remained perfect in TRC play with a 41-0 win over Miami East Friday night. Milton-Union, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the TRC, will host Covington Friday night. Miami East, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the TRC, will host Troy Christian Friday night. Michael...
FOOTBALL
Dothan Eagle

Prep Volleyball Roundup: Houston Academy volleyball wins Carroll tourney

Houston Academy won all four of its matches to win the 9th Annual Carroll Set-Off Tournament Saturday in Ozark, capping it with a 25-10, 25-6 win over host Carroll in the championship. The Raiders defeated Rehobeth 25-22, 25-20, Class 2A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian 23-25, 25-18, 15-11 and Cottonwood...
OZARK, AL
miamivalleytoday.com

Saturday Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team won the Miami County Invitational Saturday. Tippecanoe’s top seven included Allen Murray, 4, 17:06.6; Kalib Tolle, 6, 17:15.1; Ben Prenger, 7, 17:17.7; Dylan Taylor, 8, 17:22.5; Ben Brunswick, 9, 17:25.7; Ben Huber, 10, 17:30.4 and Willy Hept, 11, 17:31.7. Troy finished...
SPORTS
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua football reaches 700-win mark in 77-0 victory over Fairborn

PIQUA — It was a historic night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Friday night. While there was little doubt about the outcome in a 77-0 victory over Fairborn, the win was a milestone one for the Indians program. Piqua became the 12th high school in Ohio history to win 700 games.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Conference Golf Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — In a recent story, it was reported that Tippecanoe won the MVL golf tournament and leaguee title at Locust Hills with a 328 score and Brayden Bottles was medalist with a 74. Other Tipp scores were Colin Maalouf 80, Matt Salmon 86,Eli Voisard 88, Will Reihle 92 and...
GOLF
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy football uses fast start, finish for third straight victory

TROY — The Troy football teams used a fast start and finish on offense — and in between, the defensive and special teams held Sidney at bay in a 23-6 Trojan victory Thursday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. It was Troy’s third straight win as the Trojans improved to 3-2...
FOOTBALL
miamivalleytoday.com

Settling a rivalry wager

Troy Mayor Robin Oda reacts to Piqua Mayor Kris Lee as she models her new Piqua Indians T-shirt at Elite, Etc. LLC in Piqua on Thursday. Oda is wearing the shirt after losing a bet with Lee on the outcome of the September 3rd Piqua vs Troy football game which was won by the Indians with a final score of 28-7.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy