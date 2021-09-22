Tuesday Volleyball Roundup

The storms that moved through the St. Louis area late Tuesday afternoon played havoc with some of the games and matches that were scheduled for Tuesday. The rain forced postponements in soccer matches between Alton at Collinsville and O'Fallon at Edwardsville, along with a girls' tennis meet between Belleville West and Edwardsville and forced the O'Fallon-Edwardsville golf meet to be called off after 12 holes were played. Also, girls golf meet between Civic Memorial and Collinsville, along with Marquette Catholic and Waterloo, along with girls tennis meets between Alton and Marquette and Highland at Collinsville and Hillsboro and East Alton-Wood River, all were washed out.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO