Tuesday Volleyball Roundup
XENIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team defeated Xenia 15-14, 25-11, 25-17 Tuesday to stay one game behind Troy in the MVL standings. “Xenia is a very scrappy team that went after everything,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We had a balanced attack and did better with the ball in situations that were not expected. The team played with lots of passion and energy and it showed by controlling the match. We had our fair share of errors, but were able to stay aggressive all the way through.”www.miamivalleytoday.com
