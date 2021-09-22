CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Taylor Swift Says She ‘Learned From the Best’ in Shania Twain TikTok Shoutout

By Courtney Carr
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Swift is new to TikTok, but that doesn't mean she is behind on the latest trends — quite the opposite, actually. Swift took to the social media platform late Tuesday night to post her own version of the popular "Mama Said" trend. This recent social media craze focuses around pop singer Lukas Graham's catchy "Mama Said" — TikTok users match pictures up to the song about someone that inspired them to break boundaries and live life as their true selves.

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Shania Twain Honors Dolly Parton In 'Mama Said' TikTok Challenge

Shania Twain is using a TikTok trend to honor Dolly Parton for shattering misconceptions about female artists in country music -- and Twain got the inspiration from Taylor Swift. As part of the current "Mama Said" trend on TikTok, users post videos featuring Lukas Graham's 2014 hit "Mama Said," and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
at40.com

Taylor Swift Shares A Conversation With Her Cat On TikTok

Taylor Swift's cat is the Lion King – according to him, at least. In her latest TikTok post, the "willow" singer shared a clip of her kitten standing at the top of her couch, Swift asking, "Are you the Lion King?" and getting a small, hardly-heard "meow" in response. "He really said 'yea,'" Swift wrote over the video captioned "smol boi big dreams."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Taylor Swift drops re-recorded Wildest Dreams as song trends on TikTok

Taylor Swift gave fans a surprise gift on Friday: her re-recorded version of Wildest Dreams. The original version of the song, released in 2014, has been trending on TikTok lately, with people using it alongside videos in which the camera slowly zooms in on their face. Swift has been re-recording her first six albums following a dispute with her old label.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Shania Twain
KBOE Radio

TAYLOR SWIFT MISSES HER FANS

Taylor Swift is missing her fans. The singer posted a new TikTok video about it, sharing a image of her making music at home, writing, “I’ve loved making music during the pandemic to connect with fans from afar but…”. She then shared images of her fans at concerts, and even...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Surprise-Releases ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ for Avid TikTokers

Taylor Swift has surprise-released 1989‘s “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version).” She shared the news on TikTok, apparently prompted by the platform’s slow zoom effect. Last month, Swift joined TikTok for the first time, sharing details about her upcoming Red (Taylor’s Version). “Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls #wildestdreamstaylorsversion #swifttok #slowzoom,” Swift wrote on TikTok. The dreamy synth-pop song with its romantic sentiment is indeed Taylor-made for a dramatic effect that feels like a movie moment (and the track’s official video takes place on a film set to boot). She previously presented her new take on the song in the trailer for the animated film Spirit Untamed. The official new release follows Swift’s full re-recorded album drop of Fearless: Taylor’s Version in April. The singer’s re-recording of Red (Taylor’s Version) arrives on November 19th and will feature 30 songs.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Shania Twain Tiktok#Tiktok Channel
radionowindy.com

The Best New Music & Video Releases Of The Week ft. Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and More!

Another week of new music and videos including the much anticipated debut album of Lil Nas X “Montero. After what seems like months of marketing genius from Lil Nas X promoting the new album, it is finally here! And it is filled with jams and features but they also came with new videos as well. What seems to be the next single for Lil Nas X is “THATS WHAT I WANT” not only because he’s been playing it in the background when he posts on TikTok but also it has the most views so far of his newly released album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Michigan Daily

Taylor Swift as a means of healing

I spent much of my adolescence in a locked-in, exhausting, clawing, screaming one-sided war with Taylor Swift in the same way I had spent much of my childhood in the same kind of battle with the color pink. Taylor Swift sings about boys too much and Taylor Swift lied about Kanye West and Taylor Swift makes music for little girls and for girls that can’t throw and for girls that worry about breaking their nails, and I’m just not that kind of girl you know? I don’t worry about breaking my nails and I wear blue jeans and did you know I don’t own even a single dress and I retch and gag every single time one of her songs come on the radio and scream CHANGE THE STATION my EARS are BLEEDING mostly because I don’t like myself. And perhaps more than anything else, it was a raging, crawling sort of sick, a crippling envy, an aggressive jealousy that fueled the war I began with myself and by extension, Taylor Swift, because I felt like a huge, gaping fraud every single time I listened to her.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Shania Twain Party For Two featuring Billy Currington (video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Shania Twain "Party For Two" music video where she swings from the chandeliers with fellow country singer Billy Currington . . . The Shania Twain Party For Two song was released as the lead single from her Greatest Hits compilation album. “Party for Two” was recorded as both a pop mix with Mark McGrath and a country mix with Billy Currington. The song was released to country, adult contemporary, and mainstream pop radio formats. We included both music video versions below. This song reached #7 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
MUSIC
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy