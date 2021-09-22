Taylor Swift Says She ‘Learned From the Best’ in Shania Twain TikTok Shoutout
Taylor Swift is new to TikTok, but that doesn't mean she is behind on the latest trends — quite the opposite, actually. Swift took to the social media platform late Tuesday night to post her own version of the popular "Mama Said" trend. This recent social media craze focuses around pop singer Lukas Graham's catchy "Mama Said" — TikTok users match pictures up to the song about someone that inspired them to break boundaries and live life as their true selves.929thebull.com
