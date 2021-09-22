Robert Fyfe dead: Last of the Summer Wine actor, known for playing Howard

Robert Fyfe, best known for playing Howard in sitcom Last of the Summer Wine for 25 years, has died at the age of 90.

He joined the long-running BBC show in 1985 and remained with the comedy until its final episode in 2010.

Robert's character in the classic sitcom, Howard Sibshaw, was Pearl's henpecked husband who spent much of his time trying to keep his passionate affair with Marina a secret.

Maxine Hoffman, who was the manager for the Scottish actor, described Robert as "the most delightful client anyone could wish for".

She added that he was "a truly talented and versatile actor and much loved by everyone he worked with".

Robert Fyfe as Howard in Last of the Summer Wine

Robert had a long career on TV with him appearing in the first episode of Dr Finlay's Casebook in 1962.

He also had roles in Coronation Street, Z Cars, Angels, The Onedin Line, Survivors, The Gentle Touch and Monarch of the Glen.

Robert appeared as lollipop man Malcolm Lagg in Coronation Street in December 2012.

He was seen in the ITV soap training Dennis Tanner, who is played by Philip Lowrie, with a view of taking over his job.

Robert's wife Diana sadly passed away just a few weeks before him, leaving sons Timothy, Nicholas and Dominic.

There was an outpouring of love for the actor on social media as news of his passing spread, with many fans of Last of the Summer Wine sharing their thoughts after hearing the news.

One fan tweeted: "RIP Robert Fyfe. Thank you for the laughs."

Another wrote: "Such a shame. Love Summer Wine, and Howard was such a funny character and played to perfection by Robert Fyfe.

"At least he'll be reunited with so many of the Holmfirth gang. RIP Robert."