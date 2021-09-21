Gary L. Walters, 71, Hays, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at HaysMed. He was born August 27, 1950 in Hays, the son of Florence and Mary (Braun) Walters. He graduated from Hays High School in 1968. On July 26, 1975 he was united in marriage to Alice Marie Gross in Miami, Oklahoma, and they celebrated 46 years of marriage. Gary was a UPS driver for 39 years and also a driver for The Hays Daily News, Hess Services, and the U.S. Postal Service. After his retirement, he worked as a cemetery caretaker for the City of Hays. He enjoyed doing paperwork on his computer and mowing his and his neighbors' lawns.