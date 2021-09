An upcoming board game based on The Stuff of Legend comic book series and created by the co-designer of Arkham Horror and Elder Sign - Kevin Wilson - is on its way. Adapted from a series of comics about a group of toys who have vowed to protect the boy that owns them, The Stuff of Legend is a co-op board game for three to six players. In the game, players take the roles of the beloved toys from the comic series as they search for a boy in a scary and otherworldly plane called The Dark. Lurking within this world is the Boogeyman, a terrifying being who seeks to whisk children away forever - the players must rescue their cherished owner from the clutches of the Boogeyman.

