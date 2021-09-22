CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hogan Announces $3 Million For Grants to Protect Against Hate Crimes

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
 4 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD —Governor Larry Hogan today awarded $3 million to protect more than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions against hate crimes. The funding, provided through the Protecting Against Hate Crimes (PAHC) program, will be used on equipment, personnel, and physical security enhancements.

“Hate, bigotry, or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable, and wrong,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will be used to prevent future hate-fueled attacks and help us send a clear message that we stand shoulder to shoulder against all forms of discrimination.”

The Hogan administration has provided more than $8 million to protect vulnerable groups from hate crimes through PAHC since its inception in 2019.

The $3 million in new awards were distributed based on Maryland State Police violent and hate crime data by county, and through a competitive application process. The awardees include:

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

