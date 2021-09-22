Cardinals Wednesday Practice Notebook: Kennard Returns

The Cardinals took the practice field on Wednesday morning without right tackle Kelvin Beachum or cornerback Marco Wilson during the portion open to media.

Beachum hurt his ribs in Week 1, played last Sunday and came out of the game at halftime.

Wilson suffered an ankle injury in the first half and did not return. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was too early to tell whether Wilson will be ready for Sunday.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard and wide receiver Antoine Wesley were back during individual drills and stretching.

Kennard missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and Wesley was on the reserve/COVID-19 list for both of Arizona's first two games.

Practice notes

Likely vet's days

The Cardinals were also without several of their veteran leaders, as is customary for Wednesday practices.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Rodney Hudson, left tackle Justin Pugh, nose tackle Corey Peters and edge rusher Chandler Jones were all absent during the open portion.

Practice-squad move

The Cardinals announced the addition of cornerback Mazzi Wilkins to the practice squad Wednesday morning.

Wilkins was an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Florida in 2019.

He spent the past two seasons on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, playing six games in that time. But, he was not with a team during training camp this year.

He was reported as having signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in June, but is no longer in the Canadian Football League.

Player of the Week

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career on Wednesday.

The recognition follows Sunday's game against the Vikings, a 34-33 win for Arizona. Murray passed for 400 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a rushing score from 12 yards.

Murray is now tied with Kurt Warner for the most Offensive Player of the Week awards in team history.

"Got to keep doing it," Murray said after practice.

College reunion

For the first time, Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons will take on his Clemson teammate and current Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Simmons told the media after practice that he and Lawrence are good friends, and that the trash talk already started.

"Just messing with him I said. 'Throw me a pick and let me get a sack,'" Simmons said.

Simmons talked about this being a cool moment for the two as they talked about this possibility before.

"It's always fun playing against your friends," Simmons said. "Just brings like a different level of competitiveness. I'm going to try not to talk to him because these refs and these new taunting (rules)."

Murray's fadeaway

Simmons said that he saw Murray continuing to practice his back-foot throw at practice. Simmons called it a fadeaway.

"It's pretty crazy to me," Simmons said.

Sometimes the Cardinals offense can be chaotic during games when Murray scrambles or makes these throws, but Kingsbury said they practice scramble drills frequently to prepare.

"The three days we are out there, we at least hit one rep of (scramble drill) with the starters," Kingsbury said.

Stats of the day