Manspeaker Tabbed the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 4 days ago
LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Amber Manspeaker (Finksburg, Md./Westminster) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending September 19 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.

Although the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team dropped a 5-4 season-opening decision at The Catholic University of America on September 18, Manspeaker tallied two wins in her first collegiate tennis match.

Manspeaker started the match with an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles with her partner, junior Sydney Anderson (Ellicott City, Md./Wilde Lake), and then earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles to even the match at 3-3.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Tuesday, September 21, as St. Mary’s College hosts Shenandoah University in its home-opener at the Somerset Tennis Courts at 3:30 p.m.

2021-22 United East Conference Women's Tennis Players of the Week

