Men’s Tennis Defeats Shenandoah Hornets

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
 4 days ago
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team earned their second victory of the fall season this afternoon (Sept 21). The Seahawks walked away victorious with a final score of 6-3.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

  • Shenandoah put up a good fight in singles by winning the No. 1 and No. 2 matches. Alam, playing in the No. 1 spot, fell to the Hornets, 6-0, 6-3. Nacua, playing at No. 2, fell to the Hornets, 6-2, 6-0.
  • The Seahawks then went on a four-match win streak at the No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 spots beating the Hornets. At No. 3, Sheats beat out Shenandoah, 6-1, 6-1. Vanvalkenberg swept his opponent at No. 4 with 6-0 and 6-0. Shepherd-Johnson competed at the No. 5 spot and ended with a final score of 6-1 and 6-4.
  • Pratt also swept his opponent at No. 6 with both sets ending with a score of 6-0.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Oct 1 – Oct 3 | ITA South/Southeast Regionals | 8:00 AM | University of Mary Washington

ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

