Biden’s executive mandates only have teeth if Americans allow them to

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a series of policies to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become increasingly complicated due to the delta variant. Among the initiatives, two executive orders mandate the vaccine for federal executive branch employees and the employees of any contractor who does business with the federal government. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will also require vaccination for healthcare workers in hospitals that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement. Lastly, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will mandate vaccines for the workforce of any business with at least 100 employees. These orders will cover approximately 100 million Americans as an attempt to vaccinate the roughly 80 million Americans who are currently unvaccinated.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO