CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden’s executive mandates only have teeth if Americans allow them to

By Andrew P. Napolitano
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago, President Joseph R. Biden announced his intention to order the Department of Labor to compel all employers of more than 100 persons to require all their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be fined $14,000 per day for each unvaccinated employee. The Department of Labor will collect the fines.

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

DACA Revamp Proposed by Biden’s Homeland Security Agency (1)

The Biden administration Monday released its proposed measure to preserve and fortify an Obama-era program that protects “dreamers” from deportation after a federal judge declared the original initiative illegal. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young immigrants from deportation and allows them to work in the U.S.,...
U.S. POLITICS
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Is Biden’s vaccine mandate constitutional?

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a series of policies to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become increasingly complicated due to the delta variant. Among the initiatives, two executive orders mandate the vaccine for federal executive branch employees and the employees of any contractor who does business with the federal government. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will also require vaccination for healthcare workers in hospitals that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement. Lastly, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will mandate vaccines for the workforce of any business with at least 100 employees. These orders will cover approximately 100 million Americans as an attempt to vaccinate the roughly 80 million Americans who are currently unvaccinated.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Nearly 60% Of Americans Support Biden’s Vaccine Mandates, Poll Shows

A majority of Americans support President Joe Biden’s actions to tighten vaccine mandates for larger companies and federal and health care workers, a new poll shows. Fifty-eight percent of Americans said they supported companies with at least 100 employees mandating the vaccine or requiring unvaccinated employees to get tested weekly , compared to just 36% who said the opposite in the Morning Consult/POLITICO survey. The results were almost identical for mandates for federal workers without a testing opt out, with 57% supporting and 36% and opposed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#U S Constitution#Private Property#The Department Of Labor#The Supreme Court#Dwi
Daily Mail

Biden's federal vaccine mandate does NOT apply to Congress because it is only for the executive branch

President Biden's executive order requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated does not extend to members of Congress, their staff or the federal courts. The president on Thursday signed sweeping orders, one of which required Covid-19 vaccinations for all federal workers, dropping the previous option of regular testing. Another order forced businesses with over 100 workers to get vaccinated or tested for coronavirus at least once a week.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Biden lays out foreign policy goals, challenge ahead 'is to execute them'

Jonathan Alter and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of Biden's U.N. speech this morning, his political agenda and how his presidency and leadership thus far compare to those of former President Jimmy Carter's. "It's a heavy lift, but Biden has big advantages over not just Jimmy Carter, but other American presidents in that he knows these people and he knows them well and they trust each other."Sept. 21, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios

Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned. Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Do Americans support new Texas abortion law? What poll finds as first lawsuits filed

Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas' abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
TEXAS STATE
mediaite.com

Whopping 57 Percent Support Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate — But Only 31 Percent of Republicans Do

A whopping 57 percent of Americans say they support President Joe Biden’s recently- enacted Covid vaccine mandate, but only 31 percent of Republicans agree. On September 9, President Biden unveiled a raft of new measures to fight the Delta surge that’s worsening the coronavirus pandemic, including an OSHA mandate that employers of 100 workers or more require their employees be vaccinated or receive weekly testing for the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

More than HALF of Americans disapprove of Biden's vaccine mandates but 73% say they have already received a vaccine or plan to

Americans are relatively split on whether they support President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates, with a slight majority disapproving of his plan to mandate the coronavirus inoculation public and private sector wide. A new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday shows 51 per cent of Americans disapprove of Biden's plan to mandate vaccines...
U.S. POLITICS
KRGV

Biden administration challenges latest DACA court ruling

The Biden administration is challenging a ruling by a Texas judge that made the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal. The Texas judge’s ruling in July has effectively put the DACA program on hold, banning the government from accepting any new applications while the case is being litigated. Juanita...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
AL.com

Biden’s vaccine mandates have Kay Ivey, GOP governors seeing red

This is an opinion cartoon. Republican governors are bullish on COVID, bearish on Biden vax mandates. Interesting how southern GOP governors score political points by throwing COVID safety protocols to the wind and their own people into the fire. The more men, women and children who get sick and die in Florida and Texas, the better their respective governors will do in the next election, apparently.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy