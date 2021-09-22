CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOMLIN SAYS INJURIES CAN BE DEALT WITH “IN HOUSE”

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 4 days ago

The Steelers’ injury list seems almost as long as their list of healthy players after only two weeks of the season. Coach Mike Tomlin disclosed yesterday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a left pectoral muscle injury and will be “limited” in practice, indicating that Mason Rudolph “better be ready” when the team takes on the Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph usually takes the majority of snaps on Wednesdays anyway as Big Ben typically takes a day of rest for the first day of practice each week.

