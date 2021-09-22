TOMLIN SAYS INJURIES CAN BE DEALT WITH “IN HOUSE”

The Steelers’ injury list seems almost as long as their list of healthy players after only two weeks of the season. Coach Mike Tomlin disclosed yesterday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a left pectoral muscle injury and will be “limited” in practice, indicating that Mason Rudolph “better be ready” when the team takes on the Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph usually takes the majority of snaps on Wednesdays anyway as Big Ben typically takes a day of rest for the first day of practice each week.